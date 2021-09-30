Trump Boasts Of Georgia Election Scheme

During a recent campaign event, former President Donald Trump may have carelessly revealed details of his 2020 scheme to overturn the election in Georgia.
During a recent campaign event, former President Donald Trump may have carelessly revealed details of his 2020 scheme to overturn the election in Georgia.
CNN’s Jim Acosta calls out former President Donald Trump for continuing to spread lies about the 2020 presidential election.
"Is it hard to understand that a husband and father of three boys chose to stick by the truth?" asked Lt. Gov. Duncan of rejecting..