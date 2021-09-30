Health experts warn about flu season

Pharmacists at Hart pharmacy said peak flu season generally runs between October and April.
This year, if you need to get your flu shot, the CDC says you can get it at the same time as your COVID-19 vaccine.
Health experts anticipate that this year's influenza season will be more severe than last year as more people seem to be getting..
As we head into flu season, doctors are warning for a possibly “twindemic” as covid cases continue to surge. Veuer’s Lenneia..