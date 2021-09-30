COVID vaccination deadline arrives for California healthcare workers

Health care workers in the State of California have until Thursday to show proof they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or have filed for an exemption as mandated by the state.
Wednesday is the last day before California health care workers need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Researchers have discovered that COVID-19 can negatively affect the organ that produces insulin, making some patients more..