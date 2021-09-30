Dolly Parton Praises , Lil Nas X’s Cover of ‘Jolene’.
On Sept.
29, Parton took to Twitter to share Lil Nas X's cover of her song, "Jolene," accompanied by some kind words.
Lil Nas X responded to the shoutout with a simple, "Holy S---.".
The 22-year-old musician said the idea to cover the song came together at the last minute.
We originally were going to do a Nirvana song and then like, we were kind of goofing around and you know, like doing ‘Jolene,’ it was like, wait a minute.
What if we actually did 'Jolene?', Lil Nas X, via SiriusXM’s 'Andy Cohen Live'.
And I feel like, you know, the context to it, like completely changes as you just said, I was like, 'Oh, that'd be really cool.'
So I went for it.
Hey, [I] have like my history with country.
So I was like, ah, this is perfect, Lil Nas X, via SiriusXM’s 'Andy Cohen Live'.
Parton was previously asked to be a part of one of the remixes of Lil Nas X's hit song, "Old Town Road," but turned it down.
Parton was previously asked to be a part of one of the remixes of Lil Nas X's hit song, "Old Town Road," but turned it down.
I had an opportunity to be part of that [song].
But it had done so well with so many people.
I thought, ‘Well, I’ll wait and do something later on.
No point in going down that same Old Town Road.
We got other roads to travel.’, Dolly Parton, via 'Elle'