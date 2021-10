Law and Order SVU S23E04 One More Tale of Two Victims

Law and Order SVU 23x04 "One More Tale of Two Victims" Season 23 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - The SVU searches for a serial rapist who preys on mothers with young children.

Benson and Fin struggle under the tightened reins of Chief McGrath.

Guest starring Octavio Pisano, Jade Marie Fernandez and Johnny Pemberton.