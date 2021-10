TATA sons win historic Air India bid, airline returns to TATA after over 50 years | Oneindia News

Tata Sons Pvt.

Is set to take over ailing Air India Ltd.

Again, more than half a century after the country’s biggest conglomerate ceded control to the state; The Supreme Court on Friday slammed a farmer’s group which sought its permission for holding protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar; A 29-year-old Flight Lieutenant, accused of rapeby his colleague, will be tried under the Court Martial Act.

This and more news at 2 PM.

#TataSons #AirIndia #SupremeCourt