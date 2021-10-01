[DO NOT USE YET] Around the Table With 'The Many Saints of Newark'

Alan Taylor, Alessandro Nivola, Corey Stoll, David Chase, Jon Bernthal, Leslie Odom Jr., Michel Gandalfini, Michela De Rossi, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga sit down to discuss their new movie, the 'Sopranos' prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark.'
David Chase and the cast talk with Rick Damigella about the ‘Sopranos’ origin story set in the turbulent late 1960s and ‘70s.
Edie Falco, Jon Bernthal and more stars share praise for Michael Gandolfini while walking the red carpet at the New York premiere..