'Sopranos' prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark'

David Chase and the cast talk with Rick Damigella about the ‘Sopranos’ origin story set in the turbulent late 1960s and ‘70s.
David Chase and the cast talk with Rick Damigella about the ‘Sopranos’ origin story set in the turbulent late 1960s and ‘70s.
Alan Taylor, Alessandro Nivola, Corey Stoll, David Chase, Jon Bernthal, Leslie Odom Jr., Michel Gandalfini, Michela De Rossi, Ray..
ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté catches up with the cast of “The Many Saints Of Newark”, including Michael Gandolfini, who reveals..