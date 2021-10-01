Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID

Supreme Court officials announced Justice Brett Kavanaugh's diagnosis on Oct.

1.

The new term of the Supreme Court is set to begin on Monday, Oct.

4.

In-person oral arguments are scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court justices.

The session will be the first in-person arguments to be heard in the court since the pandemic began 19 months ago.

According to the Court, Kavanaugh, 56, is currently asymptomatic.

He received a complete dose of the COVID vaccine in January.

COVID poses significant risks to older adults.

Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, is the oldest Justice on the Court.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are both in their 70s.

The Court has not announced whether or not the term will be postponed.

All nine Justices tested negative for COVID on Monday when they met in a private conferences to discuss the upcoming term.

Kavanaugh and his wife were meant to participate in a scheduled event for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday.

Their participation has been canceled.

