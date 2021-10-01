Jamie Spears Suspended: Experts Explain What This Means for Britney Spears' Conservatorship
After Jamie Spears was suspended from his role as his daughter's estate conservator, experts tell PEOPLE what happens next — and how likely it is Britney will see the termination of her conservatorship