Enrique Iglesias Shares 'Incredible' Reaction Kids Had to Steamy Music Video with Anna Kournikova
Enrique Iglesias Shares 'Incredible' Reaction Kids Had to Steamy Music Video with Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, who share 3-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas plus 1-year-old daughter Mary, met while making his 2001 music video for "Escape"