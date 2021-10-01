Dog with cancer gets one final snow day thanks to local ice-skating rink

Marianna Wilson and Elijah Saltzgaber discovered their 11-year-old dog, Maggie, had cancer last July.The couple made a bucket list for Maggie to complete before she passed away.One important thing on the list was giving the canine one final chance to feel snow on her paws.The only trouble was getting their hands on snow when Mother Nature wasn't delivering.Wilson and Saltzgaber took to Facebook to request if anyone could loan them a snow cone machine.After someone suggested an ice-skating rink might be a good source of snow, the Salt Lake County Ice Center stepped up to the plate."Today was a bitter-sweet day, as we had an opportunity to help make a difference for a very special dog, Maggie," the ice center said on Facebook."This morning we filled bins, buckets and the back of his van with the ice shavings from the rink."Maggie enjoyed her last morning with her two favorite things, snow and her owners.".The snow was collected from a Zamboni machine and piles of it were brought to Maggie's yard.A video of Maggie's last day in the snow was posted on the Facebook page of Happy Tails Dog Hiking, a dog-sitting service Wilson runs."We are incredibly grateful that our sweet girl spent her final moments surrounded by immense love and comfort," the tribute said."We are absolutely heartbroken but have found comfort in knowing we gave her the best life and the most gracious passing.

Hug your loved ones extra tight for us tonight"