HANDED INTERCEPTION- CARENCRO #6 DONTAE DARJEANCATCHES THE PASS AND PUTS ON THEMOVES GAINING CARENCRO 12 YARDSTO GET THE FIRST DOWN- CARENCRO #5 QUARTERBACK CHANTZCEASER CALLS HIS OWN NUMBER D ANRUNS A 35 YARD TOUCHDOWN BUT AFLAG IS THROWN AT THE LINE OFSCRIMMAGE BRINGING THEM BACK -CARENCRO 45 ST.

MARTINVILLE12NORTHSIDE AT HOME FACING OFFAGAINST PEABODY FORHOME