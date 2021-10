World's largest Khadi national flag unveiled in Leh on Gandhi jayanti | Oneindia News

The World's largest Khadi national flag, weighing 1000 kg, was installed in Leh town, and inaugurated by Ladakh LG RK Mathur in the presence of Army Chief General MM Naravane on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

