Minister: Use of military tanker drivers is a precaution

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the crisis with a lack of petrol at UK petrol stations is "stabilising" and the military is being deployed as a "precaution", insisting there is enough fuel in the country "for everyone".

Report by Blairm.

