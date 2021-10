Cyclone Shaheen causes rough sea near Pakistan, few boats damaged in Gwadar Port | Oneindia News

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday issued another weather alert due to cyclone Shaheen, forecasting heavy rains with strong winds along Makran coast and other parts of Balochistan.

Videos of Gwadar Port widely shared on social media showed rough sea conditions.

#GwadarPort #CycloneShaheen #Pakistan