A Foxborough, Massachusetts couple had their wedding day planned for Sunday long before the NFL decided to place the epic Tom Brady return to New England game on the same date.

AIM is so big it's causing one Foxbrutal couple to rearrange a few thingson their wedding day.

My phone blew upimmediately.

Right when the schedulecame out like 10 people text me rightaway.

You gotta be kidding me.

CameronWilliams and Melissa Almeida say whenthey set a date for their wedding, theydid not know it would fall on thepatriots Bucks game.

Their phone blewup with messages from concerned guests.These die hard fans even tried to movethe date of their wedding but couldn't.So they came up with another solution.They're going to stream the game on aprojector.

Melissa says she's notworried about people focusing more onthe game than having fun at her wedding.Only way you can see the projectorscreen is on the dance floor.

So theonly way for people to watch the game,see the game be involved in the game isif they're on the dance floor.

So wedid some tactical placement with ourwedding planner, smart lady there, thecouple even mentioning on theirinvitations that the game will be onduring their big day.Thank you.