Mamata Banerjee wins with a record margin of 58,832 votes | Bhabanipur bypoll | Oneindia News

Mamata Banerjee has won a resounding victory in the by-election from Kolkata today, which was essential for her to continue as the Chief Minister after her defeat at Nandigram.

She won with a record margin of 58,832 votes over her BJP rival, Priyanka Tibrewal.

