Hundreds rally outside State Capitol for reproductive rights

With abortion rights in the national spotlight marches took place across the country, including in Middle Tennessee.
Hundreds of people filled downtown Nashville Saturday to make their views known.
A pro-choice rally nearly covered the lawn of the state Capitol Saturday afternoon, organized by a group called Mi Body Mi Choice..
