Stellantis Spotlight October 1, 2021

The top stories for the week ending October 1, 2021, include the all-new 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee entering its fifth generation with 4xe technology, Alfa Romeo adding the Veloce trim level to the Giulia and the Stelvio for 2022 and Matt Hagan scores the Mopar Dodge//SRT Funny Car win at the NHRA Midwest Nationals.