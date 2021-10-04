Trump Is Convinced He Would Beat DeSantis in Potential 2024 Primary

Former President Donald Trump said he would beat Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis if they went head to head in the 2024 primary.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Former President Donald Trump said he would beat Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis if they went head to head in the 2024 primary.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
If Trump decides to run for presidency in 2024, he’ll be the candidate with the largest support to win the GOP’s presidential..
Former President Trump in a new interview said he would beat Florida Gov.