Supreme Court on Lakhimpur Kheri violence ‘No one takes responsibility’ | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed regret over the violence that erupted in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Apex court said that nobody takes responsibility when something like this happens.

