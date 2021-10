Lakhimpur violence case: FIR filed against minister's son Ashish Mishra, others | Oneindia News

An FIR has been registered at Tikonia police station against businessman, and son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra and 13 others in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence; Congress has alleged that its leaders were not allowed to land in ucknow as per a UP govt order; Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was brought to a Mumbai court this afternoon in a drug related case by NCB.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#Lakhimpur #PandoraPapers #PriyankaGandhiVadra