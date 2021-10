Navjot Sidhu is detained from going to Lakhimpur; Charanjit Channi denied visit too | Oneindia News

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu was the latest opposition leader to be detained after he led a protest in Chandigarh against the death of eight persons, including four farmers, in yesterday's violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

#Lakhimpur #NavjotSidhu #FarmerProtest