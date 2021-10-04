Tom Brady Takes NFL Record for Career Passing Yardage Against New England

Tom Brady Takes NFL Record, for Career Passing Yardage, Against New England.

On October 3, Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time passing yardage leader.

Yahoo reports that the seven-time Super Bowl champion hit 80,358 career passing yards with a 28-yard completion to Mike Evans.

The record breaking play contributed to a win for Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the New England Patriots.

According to Yahoo, in-house announcers briefly acknowledged Brady's new record.

The crowd met the announcement with a quick chant of “Brady!

Brady!”.

Drew Brees, who held the passing yardage record up until Brady eclipsed him, told ESPN that he was rooting for Brady.

According to Yahoo, the two have known each other since they were both Big Ten college quarterbacks, Brady at Michigan and Brees at Purdue.

I'm a firm believer that records are meant to be broken.

, Drew Bees, via Yahoo.

When Brees broke the record, he was playing in front of his home team with a 62-yard touchdown live on "Monday Night Football." .

On the other hand, when Brady broke Brees' record, he did so playing against the team he played with for 20 years and 6 Super Bowl wins.

On the other hand, when Brady broke Brees' record, he did so playing against the team he played with for 20 years and 6 Super Bowl wins