Warm and beautiful weather to start the week

The weather this week is going to be nice, warm, and dry for most of southern Colorado!
Sunny skies and breezy conditions await our Monday afternoon.
Tonight we'll be clear and cold with lows in the 40s.
BRADLEY'S WEATHER FORECAST PART 1 5PM 9-10-2021
Nothing but sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected in North Texas next week!