Groom-to-be faces backlash over ‘jealous’ reaction to his fiancé’s bridal party

A groom-to-be can't get over the fact that his fiancée only has male friends and thus, no maids of honor.He asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum to weigh in."I recently proposed to my girlfriend Hanna," he wrote."As we’re organizing the bridal party, the issue came up that Hanna doesn’t have any close girlfriends."Her best friends are all guys.

My dad already thinks its inappropriate."I said she should choose some girls as bridesmaids instead.

Hanna refused, saying she’s not close enough to any girls."She said it was unfair and claims there is no way Jack is romantically interestedin her.

He says he’s gay" ."In the end, I said that fine, she could have a guy in her side of the party, but only if I could have a girl in my side," he explained."Well, Hanna said that was fine and that she didn’t mind.

That quickly changed when I said who I wanted to invite; my ex-girlfriend Sasha."Well, Hanna said that was fine and that she didn’t mind.

That quickly changed when I said who I wanted to invite; my ex-girlfriend Sasha."She brought up how my parents keep saying they want me to get back with Sasha, which isn’t even my fault!."I said either Jack goes and she asks her sisters to be bridesmaids or I get to have Sasha at the wedding party.

Hanna isn’t talking to me now" .Reddit users thought the groom's behavior was immature."Such a ludicrous request," one user wrote