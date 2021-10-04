Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke of Groping Her on ‘Blurred Lines’ Set | Billboard News
Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke of Groping Her on ‘Blurred Lines’ Set | Billboard News

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski claims in her new book that singer Robin Thicke touched her breasts without consent on the set of his 2013 "Blurred Lines" video.