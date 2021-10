CSUB nursing program expanding as country experiences nursing shortage

A SHORTAGE OFNURSES ACROSS THE COUNTRY ...ANDEXPERTS SAY THE PROBLEMMAGEY T WORSE BEFORE IT GETSBETT.

ERWHILE HOSPITALS STRUGGLE TOPROVIDE CARE.., NUING RSSCHOOLS ARE STRUGGLING TOO...BECAUSE THEY DON'T HAVEENOUGH EDUCATO.

RSUNIVERSITIES NATIONWIDE ARESEEI ANGN INCREASE INPOTENTIAL NURSING STUDENTAPPLICATIONSUT BTHEY CAN'T KEEP UP WITH THEDEMAND.BUT HERE IN KERN COUNTY,...C-S-UBAKERSFIELISDHOPING TO DECREASE THEHEALTHCARE SHORTAGE ...WITHTHE HELP OF A 6-MILLION-DOARLLFUND BEING USED TO HELP GROWTHEIR NURSING PROGM.RA23ABC'S VANIA PATINO IS LIVE ATC-S-U BAKERSFIELDWITH HOW THIS FUND WILL IMPACTOUR GREATER COMMUNITY.VAA?NIKERN COUNTY HAS BEEN DESIGNATEDAN AREA OF CRITICALPRIMARY CARE NEED BY STATESTANDAS.RDFOR EXAMPLE, FOR EVERY 24HUNDRED PATIENTS, THE ERIS ONLY ONE PHYSICIAN.BUT UNIVERSITY OFFICIALSRE AHOPEFUL THIS PROGRAMAN CMAKE A CHANGEA SIGINIFICANCE IN THE NUMBEOFRNURSING STUDENTS THAT WILLGRADUATE IMMEDIATELY AND SENTOUT INTOHE TCOMMUNITY.UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT DR.LYNNETTE ZELEZNY SAYSWHAT WE NEED IS MORE STUDENTS.BUT THE PROBLEM IS NOT LACOFKLOCAL TALENT, BUT RATHER LACK OFSTF.AFJUST THIS YEAR 147 QUALIFIEDAPPLICANTS WERE DENIED ENTRY TOTHE PROGRABEM CAUSE OF THISISSUE.BUT NOW, THIS STATE FUND WILL BEUSED TO ELIMINATE ATPROBM.LEITOBM.LEIS GOING TO HIRE NEW FACULTYMEMBERS THAT WILL ALLOW US TORECRUIT MORE NURSING STUDES NTABOUT 70 PERCENT OF CSUBGRADUATES CONTINUE TO LIVEAND SERVE IN KERN COUNTY, ONE OFTHOSE STUDENTS ISYAMILETTE INIGUEZ.

BORN ANDRAIS IEDN BAKERSFIELD, SHEIS A FIRST-GENERATION STUDT ENAND FIRST IN HERFAMILY TO GO INTO THE MEDICALFIELD.

SHE SAYS HER GOAL IS TOSTAY IN BAKERSFIELD ANCOD NTINUESERVING HERCOMMUNITY, SOMETHING SHE WASABLE TO DO DURING THISPANDEMIC.I DON'T THINK ANYTHING COULDVEHA PREPARED US FOR COVID, ITIS JUST SO DIFFERENT IT IS SODIFFICULT, B IUTWOULDN'T HAVE CHANGED IT, I WANTTO BE PART OF THAT HELP THATTHERE ISAVAILAE.BLASSEMBLYMEMBER RUDY SALAS WHOSPEARHEADEDTHE FUNDING SAYS IT IS IMPORTANTTO INVEST E THCENTRAL VALLEY.KERN COUNTY RANKS 52 OUT OF 57IN OVERALL HEALTHOUTCOMES AND RANKS LASINTMANAGEMENT OF CHRONIC HEALTHOUTCOMES LIKE DIABETES, OBESITY,AND HEART DISEE.ASTHE REASON WHO CHOSE CAL STETABAKERSFIELD IS BECAUSE WE KNOWCAL STATE BAKERSFIELNOT DONLY SERVES THE CENTRAL VALLEYAND THE ENTIRE POPULATION BUITTREALLY FOCUSES ON THOSE RURALAREAS WELL, THOSE SMALL CITIESAND THOSESMALL COMMUNITIES WHERE ACCESSIS EVEN HARDER TO ATTAINLYNNETTE ZELEZNY SAYSTHEY WILL BEGING LOOKING FOREW NFACULTY STARTING TODAYAND ARE READY TO BEGIN USING THEFUNDS TO INCREE ASTHEAMOUNT OF HEALTHCARE PROVIRSDEIN OUR AREA.REPORTING LIVE ACSU TBAKERSFIELD, VANIA PATINO,23ABC, CONNECTING YOUAND YOU MAY BE WONDERING H BOWADIS THE NURSING