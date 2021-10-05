KYMCO DTX 360 Trailer

With its experience in the maxi scooter sector, Kymco reinvents one of its best sellers, not only in terms of performance, but also in substance; the new DTX disguises itself as an "Adventure Crossover", without abandoning its well-established characteristics of the Downtown range and becomes capable of offering even the most curious motorcyclist the opportunity to seek adventure in everyday life, without abandoning the comfort and safety of a commuter.

Harmonious proportions, a sporty layout at the right point and a high front fender are just some of the features that allow the DTX360 to show its dual sport soul.

The handlebar becomes wider to allow better control even on uneven pavement and the rider's seating position rises to improve visibility on the road.

The instrumentation is digital and specially designed to provide maximum readability in all conditions, The Keyless system allows you to access the vehicle with extreme ease, while the TCS traction control system ensures maximum safety in every situation.

The front headlights with LED tube lights and chrome / glossy black details, the rear light lenses in clear non-pigmented, the glossy black muffler protection inserts blend harmoniously with the distinctive graphics positioned on the matt anthracite rear fenders well integrated with the bodywork: in addition to the matt black odolo / anthracite color combination, sporty and with character, the new matt odolo black / orange color is also available, the perfect mix of grit and energy, capable of being recognized everywhere.