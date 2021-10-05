Video shows Capitol police arrest suspect in 'suspicious vehicle' outside Supreme Court

US Capitol Police took into custody a suspect from a “suspicious vehicle” parked near the Supreme Court after giving the person commands and using a flash bang device.
Capitol police describe the situation as an ongoing investigation.
US Capitol Police took into custody a suspect from a “suspicious vehicle” parked near the Supreme Court after giving the person commands and using a flash bang device.
Capitol police describe the situation as an ongoing investigation.
U.S. Capitol Police found a "suspicious vehicle" and apprehended a suspect outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 5,..
Authorities are advising the public to stay away from an area that has increasingly been the scene of attacks and threats.
The Supreme Court Justices just returned to work -- beginning work on cases related to Roe v. Wade -- and the court is on lockdown,..