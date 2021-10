Javid: Health and social care 'begins at home'

Health Secretary Sajid Javid accepts the state was needed during the pandemic "more than any time" in peacetime, but says people should not "always go to the state".

He argues health and social care "begins at home" but the government's social care levy will mean families are "protected" from high costs.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn