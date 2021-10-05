Lady Gaga on the Moment Tony Bennett Remembered Her Name Amid Alzheimer’s Battle: “My Friend Saw Me” | THR News
The musician and actress appeared on Sunday’s episode of '60 Minutes' to talk about performing with Bennett, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, during his two final shows at Radio City Music Hall in August.