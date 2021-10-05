CNN anchor presses Facebook executive on whistleblower claims

Monika Bickert, Vice President for Content Policy at Facebook, responds to the allegations made by Facebook whisteblower Frances Haugen before Congress that their algorithm is harmful to children and weakens our democracy.
Monika Bickert, Vice President for Content Policy at Facebook, responds to the allegations made by Facebook whisteblower Frances Haugen before Congress that their algorithm is harmful to children and weakens our democracy.
Ozy Media has come under intense criticism this week following a New York Times exposé accusing the company of inflating its web..