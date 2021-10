Bumper2Bumpertv has checked it out and thinks it comes up short in a critical area.

Mazda is one of the more recent brands offering a battery electric vehicle.

MAZDA ZOOM-ZOOMS INTO THE ELECTRIC CAR RACE BUT NOT FOR THE DISTANCE

LIKE NEARLY EVERY OTHER MAINSTREAM AUTOMAKER MAZDA IS OFFERING A FULLY ELECTRIC MODEL TO COMPLY WITH FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS.THE BRAND’S ENTRY IS THE MX-30, A COMPACT SEDAN BASED ON THE EXISTING CX30.SO THE FIRST THING WE CONSIDERED IN THIS WAS THE RANGE, WHICH IS A DISSAPPOINTING 100 MILES ON A FULL CHARGE.In this configuration at this current level of battery power density.

The 100 miles is what we can put into a car.

And let’s just say 100 miles what EPA is rating it as and what we are rating it as.

Some manufacturers can be very aggressive and say hey 35.5 kilowatt hour “we’ll get you even further down the road.

Do you really do that?

I don’t know.

But those are things.

We rate it at 100 miles and this is what the scale-able architecture allows us to put in.

THE BATTERY VERSION IS CLOSE TO 700 POUND HEAVIER THAN THE GASOLINE POWERED CX-30.SINCE IT USES AN EXISTING CHASSIS THERE IS A LOT OF UNUSED SPACE UNDER THE HOOD.

MAZDA SAYS THAT MAKES THE VEHICLE SOMETHING WHICH CAN EASILY ADAPTED TO MULTIPLE DRIVE SYSTEMS INCLUDING GASOLINE, AND PLUG IN HYBRID POWER PLANTS.

AS FOR THE DRIVING EXPERIENCE WE FOUND THE MX-30 TO BE MORE THAN CAPABLE IN TYPICAL TRAFFIC SITUATIONS AND IT EXHIBITS THE KIND OF RESPONSE EXPECTED FROM A BATTERY ELECTRIC PLATFORM.

IT IS SO QUIET THAT ENGINEERS CREATED AN ARTIFICIAL ROAD AND OPERATING SOUND IN THE PASSENGER CABIN TO REASSURE OWNERS.

FOR THE RECORD IT HAS BEEN OUTFITTED WITH A 35.5 KILOWATT HOUR BATTERY THAT TRANSLATES INTO 143 HORSEPOWER.

IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED TO WORK AT A LEVEL THREE DC FAST CHARGE STATION.

AT THAT RATE THE BATTERY WILL HAVE AN 80 PERCENT CHARGE IN 36 MINUTES FROM ZERO.MAZDA SAYS THE MX-30, WITH TWO ADULT SIZE FRONT SEATS IS AIMED AT DRIVERS WHO SIMPLY NEED A DAILY HOME TO WORK TO THE GROCERY STORE TRANSPORTATION.

ACCESS TO THE RATHER SMALL REAR SEAT IS VIA A SET OF SUICIDE DOORS.

SO WHAT ABOUT THE TIMES WHEN A DRIVER WANTS TO GO ON A LONG TRIP THAT IS NOT NECESSARILY IN A CHARGE FRIENDLY AREA?

MAZDA’S RESPONSE IS AN ELITE PURCHASE PROGRAM WHICH PROVIDES A GASOLINE POWERED VEHICLE FOR UP TO TEN DAYS A YEAR FOR THOSE OCCASIONS.

AT THIS POINT IT IS CONSIDERED TO BE A COMPLIANCE VEHICLE BUT WE WONDER IF IT WILL EVER BE A SERIOUS CONSIDERATION BY DRIVERS WHO WANT FULLY ELECTRIC MOBILITY.I’M GREG MORRISON.