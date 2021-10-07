What You Should Know About Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Across the country, more and more people are celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day in place of Columbus Day.

According to the Associated Press, Native American advocates first pushed for the holiday change in 1992.

According to the 'Daily Californian,' California was the first U.S. city to adopt the holiday.

According to CNN, at least 13 states have officially made the change honoring past and present native communities and their culture.

The argument for ditching Columbus Day is that Christopher Columbus' legacy of slave trading, violence and lackluster navigational skills ... .

... pale in comparison to the strength, resilience and leadership of the Native Americans who endured his treachery.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day redirects our national attention away from this tragedy to instead honor the resilience of those who survived Columbus and his trail of violence.

, Elizabeth Rule, an enrolled citizen in the Chickasaw Nation, via the 'Baltimore Sun'.

Today, indigenous communities and cultures are alive, vibrant, and strong.., Elizabeth Rule, an enrolled citizen in the Chickasaw Nation, via the 'Baltimore Sun'