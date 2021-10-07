Australia Ends Deal With Papua New Guinea to Detain Asylum Seekers

Australia Ends Deal, With Papua New Guinea, to Detain Asylum Seekers.

BBC reports that Australia will end a controversial deal with Papua New Guinea (PNG) in which asylum seekers were held in detention centers.

.

PNG is one of two Pacific countries that detain asylum seekers and refugees who attempt to reach Australia by sea.

The Australian government said the arrangement with PNG would end by 2022.

However, according to the BBC, the controversial "offshore processing" policy on the island nation of Nauru will continue.

However, according to the BBC, the controversial "offshore processing" policy on the island nation of Nauru will continue.

Australia's strong border protection policies… have not changed.

Anyone who attempts to enter Australia illegally by boat will be returned, or sent to Nauru, Karen Andrews, Home Affairs Minister, via BBC.

Australia's strong border protection policies… have not changed.

Anyone who attempts to enter Australia illegally by boat will be returned, or sent to Nauru, Karen Andrews, Home Affairs Minister, via BBC.

In the 8 years since Australia began to send asylum seekers to PNG, the policy of offshore and indefinite detention has been widely criticized as inhumane and a breach of international law.

In the 8 years since Australia began to send asylum seekers to PNG, the policy of offshore and indefinite detention has been widely criticized as inhumane and a breach of international law.

There have been several major incidents of violence, hunger strikes and riots.

According to the BBC, 13 detainees have died from violence, medical inattention and suicide.

Including an Iranian asylum seeker who was murdered by guards.

.

Over 1,900 asylum seekers have been sent to detention centers while their applications for refugee status were being processed.

Over 1,900 asylum seekers have been sent to detention centers while their applications for refugee status were being processed