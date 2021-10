Billie Eilish Heading to Australia and New Zealand for 2022 Tour | Billboard News

Billie Eilish will set course for the lands Down Under in late 2022, for the Australasian leg of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.

The superstar singer today (Oct.

7) announces a five-date arena tour, kicking off Sept.

8 at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, before heading west for concerts in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and wrapping Sept.

29 in Perth.