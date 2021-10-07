Federal Authorities Arrest Former NBA players for Alleged Health Care Scam

Federal Authorities Arrest , Former NBA players , for Alleged Health Care Scam.

On October 7, officials said that 18 former NBA players have been charged with attempting to defraud the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of nearly $4 million.

On October 7, officials said that 18 former NBA players have been charged with attempting to defraud the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of nearly $4 million.

The defendants include Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis and others.

The defendants include Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis and others.

The defendants include Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis and others.

NBC News reports that the defendants face a count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception.

They will have to answer for their flagrant violations of law, Audrey Strauss, U.S. Attorney, via NBC News.

Attorney Audrey Strauss called Williams, who spent four seasons in the NBA, , the "scheme's linchpin.".

Williams allegedly submitted false claims to the league's health care plan.

Federal prosecutors allege that Williams supplied false invoices to support those fraudulent claims. Federal prosecutors allege that Williams supplied false invoices to support those fraudulent claims. In exchange for the invoices, Williams allegedly received kickback payments that totaled at least $230,000.

According to officials, the players submitted $3.9 million in fake claims and received $2.5 million.

The indictment claims that several of the fake invoices stood out because, “they are not on letterhead, they contain unusual formatting, they have grammatical errors.”.

This (health care) industry loses tens of millions of dollars a year to fraud.

These costs are then passed down to business and customers.

That's a fraud we take very seriously, Michael Driscoll, Assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, via NBC News