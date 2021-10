Parents split over vaccinating kids for COVID

BE AVAILABLE TO YOUNG CHILDREN.TODAY ... PFIZ ERASKED THEF-D-A TO APPROVE ITS SHOT FOREMERGENCY USE IN FIVE--TOELEVEN-YEAR-OLDS.THIS HASPARENTS SPLIT ... AND LOOKINGFOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUTWHAT'S BEST FOR THEIR CHILDREN.ANCHOR KRISTYN HARTMAN HASBEEN TALKING TO PARENTS ANDDOCTORS áALL DAY ... SHE JOINSUS NOW IN STUDIO WITH WHATSHE'S LEARNED.I'VE ALSO BEEN LOOKING AT CASENUMBERS.THE AMERICAN ACADEMYOF PEDIATRICS SAYS NEAY RLSIXMILLION U-S KIDS HAVE GOTTENCOVID-19.and JUST TS HIWEEK,WE REPORTED OHIO HAS E THCOUNTRY'S SECOND HIGHEST TOTALOF PEDIATRIC COVIDHOSPITALIZATIONS.EXPERTS Y SAAUTHORIZING THE VACCINE FORYOUNGER KIDS -- WOULD FIGHTTH ATREALITY.WE LEARNED THATISN'T ENOUGH FOR SOME PARENTS--WHEN WE TOOK A QUESTION TOFACEBOOK.WE SIMPLY ASKED ...WILL YOUGET YOUR KID VACCINEDAT IFTHIS EMERGENCY USE IS GRANTED?NOT EVERYONE SAID "YES"...LIKETHIS WOMAN.AND THE "NO' S"WERESTRONG.F..ROM "ABSOLUTELY NOT"-- TO "HELLNO."6:42 There is stl ilmajorhesitance with parents...doyou understandthat?Robert Frenck, MD/CincinnatiChildren's Hospital VaccineResearch Center Director6:55The job of a repant is toprotect the child...that'swhathe ty're doing wanting tomake sure they're making therightdecision...BUT DR. ROBERTFRENCK, THE DIRECTOR OF THEVACCINE RESEARCH CENTER ATCINCINNATI CHILDREN'S - - andthe one who OVERSAW LOCALPFIZER TRIALS ON KIDS --BALANCES RESERVATIONS ABOUTGIVING A VACCINE TO 5O T11YEAR OLDS -- WITHTHIS:7:16 there have been no safetycornerscut.AND HE SAYS IN MULTI MILLIONSOF DOSES -- THEY FOUND SIDEEFFECTS ARE RARE - YOU HAVE ABETTER CHANCE OF GETTINGSTRUCK BYLIGHTENING.8:12 So it can happen ...butwe don't thin"Ik can't gooutside cause I n'dot want toget hit bylightening.12:29 Kids are gonna spread...and they're touchi ngstuff...spreading it around toeverybody...so if we canimmunize the kids...then itwill help decrease the spreadtoothers.THAT IS EXACY WHATMOM, SHANNON OTTO STOCKERWANTS.HER 13 YR EAOLD,CASSIDY, IS BATTLING BRAINCANCER.14:33 I'm soexhausted.CASSIDY IS AT CHILDREN'S FOR ACHEMO TREATMENT TODAY --HI WCHCOMPROMISES HER IMMUNESYSTEM.EVEN THOUGH SHE'S BEENVACCINATED AGAINSTCOVID...SHANNON WORRIES ABOUTA BREAKTHROUGHCASE.2:39 children like my son canbring ithOme to mydaughter....HER 11 YEAR OLD TYE WAS PARTOF THE PFIZER TRI AL FOR HISSISTER AND EVERY OTHER CHILDLIKEHER.

NOW -- AS THE VACCINEMOVES TOWARD EMERGENCY USEAUTHORIZATN IOFOR 5-11 YEAROLDS -- SHANNON HOPESRELUCTANT PARENTS HEARHER.Shannon OttoStocker/MomI can do my part,but I cat n'force someone elseto do their part...andunfortunaty elwhether or notthey do their part it aecfftsmeit affects my child.HER CHILD WHO IS CARED FOR INA HOSPITAL WHERE COVIDPATIENTS RECEIVE CARE TOO.DR. FRCKENTOLD ME SOME OFTHEIR COVID PATIENTS HAVE BEENVERY SICK -- SOME EVENREQUIRING INTUBATION.THESHARED REAL-ESTATE WORRS IESHANNON BECAUSE OF HOBECAUSEOF SHANNON WORRIES REAL-ESTATETHE SHARED INTUBATION.REQUIRING - SOME EVEN BEENVERY SICK -PATIENTS HAVE OFTHEIR COVID TOLD ME SOME DR.FRENCKSCIEE.NC