Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 one step closer to reality

If given final approval, children ages 5 to 11 could be given two lower doses of the Pfizer vaccine spaced out three weeks apart.

RECOMMENDING THE PFIZERCOVID-19 VACCINE FOR 5 TO 11YEAR OS.LDIF THE FULL F-D-A APPROVES THEMOVE AND IS FOLLOWED BY THE C-D-C NEXT WEEK.... KIDS COULDSTART GETTING SHOTS BY EARLYNOVEMBER.RIGHT AROUND THECORNER.

FSOAR, PARENTS WESPOKE TO ARE MIXED ON WHETHERTHEY WILL GET THEIR YOUNGCHILDREN VACCINATED RITGHAWAY.

BUT A LOCAL DOCTOR SAYSITS A MOVE IN THE RIGHTDIRECTION.

1:03-1:10 < NATS: (VO)TODAY AN FDA ADSORY PANEL'SVOTED TO RECOMMEND CHILD-SIZEPFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE FORCHILDREN AGES 5-11.

IMMERSEDIN THE PROCESS IS DR. CARRIEFIRESTONE.

(SOT 38:22:) 25MYHEART SKIPPED A BEAT.

IWAHETCD THE VOTE SO I GOT VERYEXCITED ABOUT IT.

NATS: (VO)WHILE TODAY'S GRN EELIGHT AISSIGNIFICANT STEP..... ITS APROCESS THAT STILL NEEDS THEFULL F-D-A AND C-D-C TO WEHIGIN ON... IN THE COMING DAYS.IF BOTH GIVE THE GENRELIGHT.... IT IS POSSIBLE FORPARENTS TO START HAVING THEIRCHILDREN RECEIVING SHOTS EARLYIN NOVEMBER.

DR. FIRTONEESKNOWS SOMETHING ABOUT THISPROCESS AND THE CLINICALTRIALS INVOLVED.... .

SHEENROLLED HER 6-YEAR-LD ODAUGHTER IN A MODERNA TRIAL.(SOT 38:59:29) I WANTED MYKIDS VACCITENAD BECAUSE I WANTTO PREVENT ILLNESS.

I'M NOTWORRIED ABOUT THEM DYING IWANT THEM TO STAY HEALTHY.NATS: (VO) FDA PANEL MEMBERSACKNOWLEDGED THEIR LATESTDECISION WAS A DIFFICULT ONE..BUT SAY THE BENEFITS OUTWEIGHTHE RISKS.

PARENTS SEEM TOE BMIXED ON WHETHER OR NOT THEYWILL GET THEIR YOUNG CHILDRENVACCINATED RIGHT AWAY.

(SOT39:48:22) I WOULDN'T GIVE AVACCINE TO A CHILD ESPECIALLYA NEW VACCINE.

.

.THEY DON'TNEED IT.

(SOT 40:15:29) IWOULDN'T GIVE MY KIDS ANY OFTHE VACCINES, PFIZER OR ANY OFTHEM JOHNSON & JNSONOH NONOFETHEM.

I DON'T THINK IT'S GDOOFOR THE KIDS.