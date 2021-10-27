COVID vaccine for kids nearing approval

Kids aged 5 to 11 could be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine next week.
We spoke with a local doctor who addressed some concerns parents have.
‘It is much more beneficial to get your kids vaccinated:’ Mercy Health awaits full approval for kids
If given final approval, children ages 5 to 11 could be given two lower doses of the Pfizer vaccine spaced out three weeks apart.