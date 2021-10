Driscoll Children's Hospital waits for authorization to start kids' COVID vaccination

FOR ROAD HAZARDS.

THE WHITE HOUSE HAS A PLAN TO VACCINATE CHILDREN AGES 5 TO 11.
FIND OUT HOW HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS IN THE COASTAL BEND ARE PREPARING FOR THIS ROLLOUT.

THE WHITE HOUSE HAS UNVEILED ITS PLAN TO BEGIN VACCINATING 28 MILLION CHILDREN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 5 AND 11, WHO COULD QUALIFY FOR THEIR FIRST SHOTS OF PFIZERS VACCINE, AS SOON AS EARLY NOVEMBER.

PFIZER'S 2-DOSE REGIMEN..

.GIVEN 3 WEEKS APART ... IS THESAME FORMULA CHILDREN AS ADULTS... JUST A SMALLER DOSE.THWHE ITE HOUSE ANNOUNCED THECHILD-SIZE VIALS WILL BEPRE-PACKAGED..AND THAT 15 MILLION DOSES WILLBE SHIPPED OUT AFTERAUTHORIZATION IS GRANTED.MORE THAN 25 THOUSAND DOCTORS’OFFICES ... 100 PLUS HOSPITALS... AND TENS OF THOUSANDS OFPHARMACIES NATIONWIDE WILLE BREADY FOR QUICK DISTRIBUTION.OUR SUNRISE REPORTER CORDERROMCMURRY TELLS US WHAT DRISCOLLCHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS PLANNEDONCE THE F-D-A AUTHORIZES ETHDOSES.{***PKG**}{***CORDERRO**}THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SAYS ITHAS SECURED ENOUGH SUPPLTOYVACCINATE 28 MILLION CHILDRENAGES FIVE TO1.

1DIRECTOR OF INFECTIOUS DISEASESAT DRISCOLL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL,DR. JAIME FERGIE, SAYS DRISCOLLCHILDREN’S HOSPITAL DID THECLINICAL STUDY FOR PZIFER FORTHIS AGE GUPRODR. FERGIE SAYS HE’S CONFIDENTTHAT ONCE THE FDA AND THEN CDCGIVE THE APPROVAL, THERE WILL BEA LARGE NUMBER OF PARENTSWANTING TO GET THEIR KIDSVACCINATED.{***SOT FULL**}Dr. Jae imFergie / Director ofInfectious Diseases at DriscollChildren’s Hospital: "I’ve beengetting many many questionfromsthe last few months of manyparents and many families askingwhen are we going to have theseavlablaie for our children, wewant our children to beprotected.": ()10IRIS GUTIERREZ SAYS HER FIVEYEAR OLD DAUGHTER SOPHIA WANTEDTO PARTICIPATE IN ETHVACCINATION TRIALS AFTER SEEINGHER AUNT BATTLE COVID-19 AND NOTBEING ABLE TO SEE HERGRANDPARENTS IN A NURSING HOME.{***SOT FULL**}Iris Gutierrez / Parent: "Shefelt that how can everybody elseget this vaccine ande bprotected against a virus thatwas very deadly and she not getthat.": 0)(1DR. FERGIE SAYS ONCE THE VACCINEIS APPROVED FOR THAT AGE GROUP,DRISCOLL PLANS TO HOST AFTERSCHOOL HOUR CLINICS IN THEEFFORTS TO VACCINATE THECOMMUNITY.{***SOT FULL**}Dr. Jaime Fergie / Director ofInfectious Diseases at DriscollChildren’s Hospital: "Pharmacywill have it ailvaable, but mostimportantly, families can go totheir physician to their offesicwhere they usually go and getthe vaccine": (7)GUTIERREZ SAYS THEY SHOULDRECEIVE THE RESULTS FROM THEVACCINE TRIALS AT THE ENOFDOCTOBER, EARLY NOVEMBER AND IFTHE RESULTS ARE "UNBLINDING"SHOWING THAT HER DAUGHTER DIDNOT RECEIVE THE PFIZER VACCINE,THEN SHE WILL RECEIVE IT.{***SOT FULL**}Iris Gutierrez / Parent: "Irespect every parents decision.This is a decision that you haveto do your research and be w