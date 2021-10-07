‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in Development at Disney+

According to 'Variety,' Hahn would reprise her role as Agatha Harkness in the series.

Plot details have yet to be revealed, but sources have referred to the spinoff as a dark comedy.

'WandaVision' head writer Jac Schaeffer would write and executive produce the project.

Hahn first portrayed nosy neighbor Agnes in 'WandaVision' before it was revealed that she was actually a powerful witch named Agatha.

The series finale saw Wanda trap Agatha in Westview and force her to live as Agnes again.

'WandaVision' was the first live-action Marvel series to debut on Disney+.

It garnered 23 Emmy nominations and won best original music and lyrics for the song "Agatha All Along.".

Hahn was also nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series