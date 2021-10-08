TATA Sons wins bid for Air India, Ratan Tata tweets: Welcome back | Oneindia News

Tata Sons has won the bid for Air India, the struggling natl carrier.
Tata sons will acquire Air India for Rs 18,000 cr, beating a consortium led by SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh who had bid Rs 15,100 crore.
#TataSons #AirIndia #RatanTata
Tata Sons has won the bid for Air India, the struggling natl carrier.
Tata sons will acquire Air India for Rs 18,000 cr, beating a consortium led by SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh who had bid Rs 15,100 crore.
#TataSons #AirIndia #RatanTata
Tata Sons Pvt. is set to take over ailing Air India Ltd. again, more than half a century after the country’s biggest conglomerate..
The government has accepted a proposal recommending Tata Sons's bid for debt-laden state-run airline Air India, Bloomberg News..