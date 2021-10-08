These fall thrifting trends are blowing up on social media

Thrifting is super popular with climate change-conscious Gen Z, and so is TikTok.The online thrift store thredUP has been paying close attention to TikTok trends that spark thrifting trends.

Here's what it discovered.Wide-Leg Denim .There's no shortage of people like @bonitaficaadicaa sharing tips on how to style bell bottoms.Wide-leg jeans are outselling skinny jeans by 113%, with sales increasing 120% in September compared to last year.Cowboy Boots.You can blame Lil Nas X, but TikTok fashionistas are pretty obsessed with modern cowboy looks.On thredUP, searches for "cowboy" have increased by 51% compared to the same time period last year.Vests.Turns out @sofialopezbe isn't the only one building their vest collection.

In the past month, vest sales have increased 28%