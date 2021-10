Inside Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Serene L.A. Home

Today AD is welcomed to Los Angeles by superstar couple Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo for a tour of their Pacific Palisades ranch house.

“We didn’t want a palatial McMansion.

That’s just not who we are,” insists the Maroon 5 frontman who, with his supermodel wife, tapped Clements Design to conjure their vision of a high-design, low-pretension family oasis.

“We were attracted to this place because it felt homey." says Behati.

"You could tell that kids had lived here before."