Coldplay & BTS Share Behind the Scenes Clip of ‘My Universe’ Music Video | Billboard News
Coldplay & BTS Share Behind the Scenes Clip of ‘My Universe’ Music Video | Billboard News

Coldplay and BTS gave their fans yet another look into the making of their Billboard Hot 100-topping hit "My Universe" on Thursday (Oct.

7) -- this time, by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip from the video.