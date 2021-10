Aryan drug case: Byju's temporarily halts ads featuring Shahrukh Khan

IPO-bound edtech major Byju's has temporarily halted advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan undergoes a drug bust probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

