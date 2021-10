Russia: Plane carrying 23 passengers crash in Tatarstan, 16 feared dead | Oneindia News

A plane carrying 23 passengers crashed in Russia, 16 people are feared dead.

The L-410 plane was carrying parachutists when it crashed.

The local health ministry said that the seven survivors are in hospital.

